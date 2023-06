Share · View all patches · Build 11436028 · Last edited 9 June 2023 – 20:19:11 UTC by Wendy

Much needed fix to the controller support!

Thank you Szy, Shotgun Justice!

Changelog

Fixed missing or mislabeled controller inputs

Volume settings now presist

Specter Caster slightly nerfed

Blight Blast charges faster

Fungal Ring nerfed

Plague Spear nerfed

Tested with Dualshock4 and Switch Pro controllers, if there are any missing or incorrect prompts for Xbox controllers please let me know!