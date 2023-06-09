 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 9 June 2023

Hotfix v0.6.0.10f1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix fixes a major bug added in the previous version that caused the chicken coop not to load correctly and caused issues when adding water to the water troughs.

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
