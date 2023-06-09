0.10.1 Beta Preview Build Part 2

tl;dr; localization support and random bug fixes/changes
The preview build for the 0.10.1 patch is now available on the beta branch. This was a bit tedious, but I can now easily localize the game's text into new languages. I'm using google translate so I expect to be less accurate, but it's better than nothing.
Play now on the beta branch.
-Aarimous
Localization Support
- Added translation support for Spanish. Note: I used google translate, so please message me if something is horribly translated and I can easily change it.
- Reworked all the text in the game to support language translation which also resulted in changing some of the English translations as well
- Added a language selection picklist that will appear the first time you load the game.
- Will now try and default the language to the language set on your OS, if that language is not supported it will default to English.
- Added language selection to the setting screen
Other
-
Updated the Ace of Spades relic so it now removes the act limit to upgrades.
- Previously, the relic extended the threshold 1 act, but this felt confusing.
- The new relic feels a bit cleaner, but I might still added another attribute increase it's power a bit more
-
Fixed a bug where clicking a button to move past the "Photosensitivity Warning" screen would also press the "Play" button on the menu screen.
-
Adjusted the end game screen so it now properly reflect the bonus XP you get from the run settings, previously it was not considering the gambit level for the bonus XP
-
Adjusted the Stats & Info screens so the stat values will now be justified to the right. This makes the stats a bit easier to read.
-
Moved the pause screen build to be aligned to the buttons
-
Fixed some typos
Changed depots in beta branch