0.10.1 Beta Preview Build Part 2

tl;dr; localization support and random bug fixes/changes

The preview build for the 0.10.1 patch is now available on the beta branch. This was a bit tedious, but I can now easily localize the game's text into new languages. I'm using google translate so I expect to be less accurate, but it's better than nothing.

Play now on the beta branch.

Localization Support

Added translation support for Spanish. Note: I used google translate, so please message me if something is horribly translated and I can easily change it.

Reworked all the text in the game to support language translation which also resulted in changing some of the English translations as well

Added a language selection picklist that will appear the first time you load the game.

Will now try and default the language to the language set on your OS, if that language is not supported it will default to English.

Added language selection to the setting screen

Other