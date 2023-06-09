New build with fix for intermittent bug adding Bots!

I just pushed a new build that fixes an annoying, intermittent issue adding bots (this would only occur if adding more than one bot and it didn't happen all the time).
Please let me know if you encounter any bugs in this build.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I just pushed a new build that fixes an annoying, intermittent issue adding bots (this would only occur if adding more than one bot and it didn't happen all the time).
Please let me know if you encounter any bugs in this build.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update