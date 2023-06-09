 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Highland Panic Playtest update for 9 June 2023

New build with fix for intermittent bug adding Bots!

Share · View all patches · Build 11435949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I just pushed a new build that fixes an annoying, intermittent issue adding bots (this would only occur if adding more than one bot and it didn't happen all the time).

Please let me know if you encounter any bugs in this build.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2462681 Depot 2462681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link