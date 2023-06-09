The Final Playtest - Reverting FACEIT

**

Even though we were pumped to roll out FACEIT for our launch, we've realized that it needs a bit more fine-tuning for the production stage. So, we're sticking with Easy Anti-Cheat for now.

However, this isn't the end for FACEIT. We will investigate our options for FACEIT for the future.

All servers have been updated to run EAC at this time.

Please be sure your game is updated to the latest version!

LIVE NOW: Friday, June 9th

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) | 2:00PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) | 6:00PM

Ends: Sunday, June 11th

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) | 2:00PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) | 6:00PM

(See your local time on the right hand side of this page)

