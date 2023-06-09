Version 0.26 - released! Two new dungeons.

Hello Adventurers!

In this update we focused mainly on polishing the game, to the point that we even added polish language support!

(pun intended)

Two new dungeons for you to try out - Volcano and Time Lab - both are pretty hard.

We rebalanced some cards to ensure there will be no easy "infinity combo" scenarios.

Currently we are working on automatic AI-powered localization feature, which will enable us to translate the game to lots of different languages.

We do it because of two reasons: it's cheaper & working with AI is fun!

So, this first version of the translation is a prototype - we will make it better in next versions!

We could translate the game to polish language by ourselves without much of an issue, but since this is our native language, it is easier for us to spot where AI made a mistake, so we can reiterate on the approach. Once polish language is translated to the point we are happy with, it should work for other languages too, by leveraging the ability of LLM.

Changelog 0.26:

UX:

Edge scrolling temporarily disabled (will be reintroduced in 0.27 once we make it work better, with an option to turn it off).

Longer card burn animation, to ensure everyone are able to read the card before it is burnt.

Added tooltips for Bestiary and Grimoire buttons in character creation.

Added “play in background” option (can be disabled in settings).

Deck & discard are now viewable when selecting items/cards.

“Hide” always hides all popups (e.g: in an event).

Tutorial hints are now also displayed in game log.

Added a game log that says when a viewable unlock is failed.

Unit name will always show when you mouse-over it (even with disabled name display).

Effects & flavour description of units have distinct colors now.

Unit details can now also be displayed by a single right-click and vanish after hitting any other button.

Enemy damage around walls no longer counts towards skull display.

Updated Campfire wording from “lose” to “destroy”.

Mechanics:

It is now possible to ban a curse card for 5 wisdom points.

UI:

New windows.

New items frames.

Content:

Added “Volcano” dungeon.

Added “Time Lab” dungeon.

Balance:

Fast Breathing:

added "After 1 turn"

increased stamina gain from 3 to 5

Demonic Sacrifice:

added "After 1 turn"

Reduced health cost from 10 to 6.

Mind Awakening:

added "After 1 turn"

Increased mana gain from 4 to 6.

Mana Breathing:

added "After 1 turn"

reduced stamina cost from 10 to 7

Other:

Added 4K support.

Added “feedback” form.

Accessibility:

Polish language introduced, translation is not final yet (more languages will come with next patches).

Bugfixes: