RIVAL RIDES CONTENT UPDATE

Thrilled to announce some exciting updates to Rival Rides! We've been working hard behind the scenes to deliver a more immersive and engaging experience for our players.
Here's what's new:
Emotes: Express yourself better with our new set of Emotes! Flaunt your victories or shrug off a defeat in style.
Drawing Board: Get creative and leave your mark in the park with our interactive Drawing Board.
Drums: Fancy some music? Jump in and create your own rhythm with our new drum set.
Climbing: Elevate your exploration with the new climbing feature. Reach new heights and discover hidden gems!
Leaderboard: Track your progress and compete against friends with our newly implemented Leaderboard. Can you reach the top?
New UI: We’ve revamped our user interface for a sleeker, more intuitive gaming experience.
Leveling System: Earn XP, level up, and unlock new amazing items.
Mouth Animation: We’ve added more life to our characters with realistic mouth animations. Communication just got more fun!
Expanded Lobby: More space, more fun! Enjoy our expanded lobby area with new activities to engage in.
Lobby Objects: Interact with new objects within the lobby for more fun and entertainment.
Optimizations: We’ve smoothed out the bumps for a more seamless and efficient gaming experience.
Bug Fixes: Squashed some pesky bugs to make your Rival Rides experience better than ever.
Stay tuned for more updates and continue sharing your feedback - we're listening! Let the fun rides continue! 🚀🎢🎉
Changed files in this update