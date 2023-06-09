RIVAL RIDES CONTENT UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 11435796 · Last edited 9 June 2023 – 21:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Here's what's new:

Emotes: Express yourself better with our new set of Emotes! Flaunt your victories or shrug off a defeat in style.

Drawing Board: Get creative and leave your mark in the park with our interactive Drawing Board.

Drums: Fancy some music? Jump in and create your own rhythm with our new drum set.

Climbing: Elevate your exploration with the new climbing feature. Reach new heights and discover hidden gems!

Leaderboard: Track your progress and compete against friends with our newly implemented Leaderboard. Can you reach the top?

New UI: We’ve revamped our user interface for a sleeker, more intuitive gaming experience.

Leveling System: Earn XP, level up, and unlock new amazing items.

Mouth Animation: We’ve added more life to our characters with realistic mouth animations. Communication just got more fun!

Expanded Lobby: More space, more fun! Enjoy our expanded lobby area with new activities to engage in.

Lobby Objects: Interact with new objects within the lobby for more fun and entertainment.

Optimizations: We’ve smoothed out the bumps for a more seamless and efficient gaming experience.

Bug Fixes: Squashed some pesky bugs to make your Rival Rides experience better than ever.

Stay tuned for more updates and continue sharing your feedback - we're listening! Let the fun rides continue! 🚀🎢🎉