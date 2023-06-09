 Skip to content

Legendary Journeys update for 9 June 2023

Patch Notes ea v0.7.7

Last edited by Wendy

EA Release - 0.7.7 Notes
** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes
Thanks to steam user, shafkhan2001, being paitent and working through the trainers in Granit Mines not opening up when he knocked.
Figured out what was going on and was able to fix it. The issue didn't affect everyone from what I could tell. The fix in this update
should help in avoiding the for anyone in the future.

  • Fixed - Added a missing death rune to complete the quest that requires them. All of them can be found now

  • Fixed - Should be able to enter the NW room in Shimmerscale's Lair

  • Fixed - Regional map displays the zone's name in the lower right box

  • Fixed - Should be able to cast Fire Protection spell now. Really old (early days of development) setting was still there that needed to be removed

  • Fixed - All treasure chests in Northern Westernlands should be interactive now - Think I got them all this time!

  • Fixed - Shops shouldn't show closed when they should be open

  • New -

  • Informational - Druin Hills regional map has been updated

  • Informational - Updated Salvation spell book and tomes icon to match rest of divine spells

  • Informational - Silence and Numbing cold spellbook now list the correct skill required for the spell

