Patch Notes ea v0.7.7

Build 11435784 · Last edited 9 June 2023

EA Release - 0.7.7 Notes

** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes

Thanks to steam user, shafkhan2001, being paitent and working through the trainers in Granit Mines not opening up when he knocked.

Figured out what was going on and was able to fix it. The issue didn't affect everyone from what I could tell. The fix in this update

should help in avoiding the for anyone in the future.