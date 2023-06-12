Unreal Engine 5 + OpenXR

Pavlov has moved to Unreal Engine 5.1 and the OpenXR input standard. The physics system has additionally changed to Chaos. The benefits of upgrading the engine will become more apparent as the modders embrace better workflows and new engine features to make development much more enjoyable.

Lobby overhaul & Crossplay with Playstation VR2



You can now play the standard maps and game modes with PS5 players via crossplay. No downgrades were necessary! Additionally, we overhauled the lobby and server browser experience to make more information accessible.

Maps



Sand has been completely overhauled and brought up to our current standards. The layout and theme is identical in keeping the spirit of the original. We have also added new “massacre” or night versions of Datacenter, Siberia, and Container Yard for the horror-sided game modes such as Zombies, Hide, and Infection.

New characters



We now have a full ten-character roster for modern game modes. This has been something that has been a long time coming but quite a time-consuming effort to get here. Players will be randomly assigned a skin at the start of a match for the modern game modes.

Retiring Steam Workshop and In-Game Mod Browser

As a result of upgrading the engine for Pavlov, all previously made content on the older version of Pavlov has been made incompatible. We used this opportunity to change our CDN for custom maps and mods.

With that, we have vastly improved the in-game mod browser. New sorting categories, search, details panel, update, and uninstall map allow you to manage your downloaded content without leaving the game. Multiple mods can be queued and arranged with the download manager.

The player experience will remain relatively the same as before. You do not need to register with Mod.io to download and play content. When you join a server playing a mod, the game will automatically download and join the match. You can now also finally cancel a download in progress!

If you still want to play the older workshop content, you can switch your Steam Beta branch to "Legacy" to access the old mods that will not be brought to Mod.io.

Game Mode Permutations for TDM/DM

Weapon filters can be applied to modern Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch. This will allow more exciting varieties of ways to play by letting you select which specific weapons will be available.

Audio Overhaul

Updated weapon sounds to have more unique characteristics. There are also new reverb effects for better environment audio behaviors and a much more robust and improved audio occlusion system to help identify audio direction. We have also enhanced environmental audio to our maps to give them a much more lively feel.

New Guns



We’re introducing the Russian PKM and Skorpian to round out further the factioning system we just implemented.

New IK system and Hand poses



The move to the new engine brought the opportunity to rewrite the Inverse Kinematics system. We have additionally brought finger tracking to all the controllers to allow as many poses as allowed by the controller. Players can also lay on their stomachs and back in a prone position for all game modes except Search and Destroy.

Spawn system logic overhaul

When your character is born again, the logic is vastly improved to spawn you away from enemies and close to friends. Give it a try, and let us know what you think!

Search and Destroy

SnD has seen quite several changes. Faction-specific weapons have been introduced, meaning you can only purchase certain weapons depending on which faction you are playing as. We have also adjusted weapon balance and fixed many issues with this flagship game mode.

Team Indicators

To prevent friendly fire incidents, we have added team indicators that provide teammate locations on the map. The team indicators we made small so not to be too intrusive and distracting but still provide essential information.

Infection



The classic infection game mode is now a hide variant. Instead of battling a single monster, you must fight your infected teammates who have died and become converted to the enemy. Can you survive before the timer runs out?

Prop Hunt



Prop hunt is out of beta and ready for prime time! Prop hunt can be played with a few of the base vanilla maps. Prop hunt is a classic hide-and-seek game mode where a team of hunters must locate and eliminate a team of props who need to hide around the map and avoid detection until the time runs out.

TTT

New Roles, updated gadgets, and now the much-requested TTT classic, which is now a lobby selection option! Community server owners can also customize the features of TTT matches to put their ideal twist and flavor their communities.

Admin Menu for community servers

Server owners and their moderators have more robust tools and features that will make managing players in-game easier.

Blood

Blood can now be completely disabled in the player options for those who have aversions to the sight of blood.

Pavlov TV

A tool players can use to spectate SnD matches outside of VR. Many fixes and improvements to Pavlov TV have been addressed to improve the tournament casting experience. You can find the PavTV guide here on how to launch and use with our new Wiki.

Known Issues

Because of the switch to a new engine and OpenXR, this may introduce some issues that you may run into getting the game to launch for the first time. We have created an FAQ to address some of the problems you may encounter . If you're you're still not able to get the game to launch or encounter some strange in-game behavior that you cannot solve in the FAQ; please email our support team at [support@vankrupt.com](support@vankrupt.com)

Open XR

Switching your software to use OpenXR for the game to run correctly is essential.

For Meta/Oculus headsets, you will need to open your settings, then in the general tab there will be an OpenXR section to Set Oculus as active.

For SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality headsets, Open SteamVR settings, then show the advanced tab, and ensure Current OpenXR Runtime is currently set to SteamVR.

Meta Headsets

Due to some current issues Unreal Engine and the Oculus runtime, you will not be able to run the game in SteamVR mode with a Meta/Oculus headset without severe performance issues. It is recommended to launch the game using the Oculus mode to prevent performance issues for the time being. This is an issue that affects other games as well.

SteamVR Bindings

The switch to OpenXR will affect currently customized bindings and will need to be reset. You can find out how in our troubleshooting FAQ.

Patch Notes

There have been far too many subtle changes to list, but you can find our complete change log below.

Core Game

-Upgraded to Unreal 5.1 and OpenXR

-Added prone player poses and animations (not available

in SND)

-Added new 3rd person IK system

-Added new finger gestures for all controllers when applicable

-Added gun angle adjustment system to shooting range 3rd booth

-Added highlight to hip ammo pouches when your hand is near them

-Added a new version of Sand

-Added datacenter_night, siberia_night, containeryardnight

-Added new bullet hit reaction animation on 3rd person players

-Added vote cooldown of 60 seconds to prevent spam voting

-Added comfort options for a vignette on player movement

-Added new NATO and Russian characters

-Added function to randomize characters on GG, SnD, TDM

-Added trigger discipline hand poses for controllers with capacitive touch

-Added credits

-Added new moderation and sanction system

-Added new breakable glass particles for datacenter, zombie hospital, container yard

-Added EULA on the first launch

-Added new gibs to the headshot effect

-Added lights to the muzzle flashes

-Added teammate indicators (see indicators of friendlies through walls)

-Added new spawning logic, which tries to place you near teammates (if it’s a team-based game) and away from enemies. Then takes the best ~10+ locations and chooses the least used

-Added AFK kick system for inactive players (helps prevent ghost lobby hosts)

-Added bloom shader effect

-Adjusted player height with a 4% increase

-Adjusted player height to update occasionally

-Adjusted dollhouse scaling

-Adjusted controller forward vector when aiming up in cases of drastic verticality encounters

-Adjusted Ballistics Shield inventory offset

-Adjusted optimizations to items and pawns to use parents' bounds rather than recalculate them

-Adjusted ragdoll/dead body optimization

-Adjusted grab volume default location to better align with the hand

-Adjusted flashlight shader

-Adjusted Input bindings now take IsTouchpadInverted into account

-Adjusted weapon code to be more optimized

-Adjusted pawn animations to be more optimized

-Adjusted destruction system in datacenter

-Adjusted vehicle exit location when it can't find a valid place around the vehicle

-Adjusted ar9/ar/m16 charging handle animation

-Adjusted revolver trigger to have a slightly shorter pull (revolver/webley)

-Adjusted blood splat textures for better shot feedback

-Adjusted ragdoll physics

-Adjusted autosniper to use rifle ammo

-Adjusted objective icons and radius shader

-Adjusted hands vertex normals to increase visual fidelity slightly

-Fixed controller models when in the menu

-Fixed player desync from the vehicle interior

-Fixed loot spawn proxies not working in specific game modes

-Fixed old trigger animation issue with the hand not placed on the weapon

-Fixed crash due to a bullet being nullptr under some weird circumstances

-Fixed placing an item on the vest triggering an error sound due to it also overlapping a quick slot

-Fixed exploit with players being able to vote kick non-team members

-Fixed item desync where highlight mesh isn't in the exact location as the item on the server

-Fixed clients waking vehicles from sleep, causing desync on their end until the vehicle updates on the server

-Fixed tank interior LODs

-Fixed glowing player issue

-Fixed characters being able to extend items too far in hands

-Fixed ammo counter getting covered up by mg42 for lefties

-Fixed exploit allowing hands to go through the floor

-Fixed bunker collision issue

-Fixed out-of-bounds exploit in station

-Fixed decals being improperly applied

-Fixed radio being toggled while killed, causing it to continue sending static

-Fixed players using two active scopes attached to one camera

-Fixed mag insert bug causing hands to jump around

-Fixed right eye rendering not working

-Fixed LODS on prisoner skin

-Fixed guns and attachments culling too early and at different distances

-Fixed a map exploit in Stalingrad

-Fixed areas players could get stuck in hospital

-Fixed wrong gloves/hands being enabled for incorrect skin

-Fixed glass bullet holes decals clipping into other surfaces

-Fixed dirt particles dropping frames

-Fixed team selection not being honored in lobbies

-Fixed bayonets and destroyed vehicles receiving decals

Weapons

-Added new guns (ID: skorpian, pkm)

-Added new smoke grenade shader

-Added smoke grenade trail effect when thrown

-Adjusted hunting rifle striker animation, which behaves like the WWII bolt actions now

-Adjusted magazine slide to remove an extra frame

-Adjusted shooting yourself in the head will now pop your helmet on the first shot to prevent it from taking 3-4 bullets with some guns

-Adjusted prices for SMGs, bizon 1200, akshorty 1600, vector 1550, ar9 1400, p90 1700

-Adjusted autosniper to be automatic, removed red dot/holo attachment, adjusted recoil, magazine to 20+1 from 14+1, price 2600, kill bonus 300, damage 20

-Adjusted vzz kill bonus 200, armor damage 50, helmet damage 50, falloff .75, max falloff 3500

-Adjusted tracers and muzzle flash to be more optimized

-Adjusted WWII bolt action animations to be more realistic

-Adjusted trigger animations on WWII weapons

-Adjusted lmga belt replication

-Adjusted bullet shell collision

-Adjusted the m4 and sks stocks to animate

-Fixed a flash grenade exploit

-Fixed vehicle blocking volumes on Stalingrad

Core UI

-Added ability to pass lobby leader to another player

-Added a new mod browser menu for content management

-Added onboarding UI

-Added Admin menu for community server moderators

-Added new splash screens

-Added new voting UI for end match and player kick

-Added new loading screen tips

-Added new killfeed UI, also now highlights your kills

-Added haptic intensity slider to settings

-Added new name tag style and name tag variations (can be changed in settings)

-Added Infection and Prop Hunt to lobby drop-down

-Added compatibility filtering for map selection depending on game mode support

-Added OutOfBounds death icon

-Added new death card UI

-Added new tooltips

-Added new headshot killfeed icon

-Added new friends/player management

-Added notification system

-Added new watch UI

-Added UI depth transparency

-Added scroll bars to necessary UI elements

-Added "Get Ready" UI with freeze time to DM, TDM, and GunGame before the round begins for offline

-Added more gore options in the settings menu (no blood)

-Added new killhouse UIs

-Added filters for crossplay, Prop Hunt, KOTH, and Infection. Removed Maps filter tab from the server browser

-Added scaling name size for the scoreboard, nametags, and vote screen dynamically

-Added new objective markers

-Added talking icon to player list menu (to indicate who is being abusive on the mic)

-Added lobby type selection (Crossplay or non-crossplay/mods)

-Added new lobby UI

-Adjusted Ammocounter infinite ammo to "inf"

-Adjusted autosniper killfeed icon to remove the scope

-Adjusted post-match to allow extra time to display the score in community servers

-Adjusted post-death information to determine the length in meters

-Adjusted vote menu to notify players the other team is voting or if you need to open the menu to vote

-Adjusted how profile pictures are pulled, fixing an issue with dark contrast

-Adjusted scrolling to be smoother in all menus

-Adjusted lobby pin is now hidden unless hovered over (for streamers)

-Fixed icon getting culled in push/koth

Vehicles

-Added vehicle dashboard animations for the ATV, Kubel, Willys

-Added painted variant for Willys (id: willys_svt)

-Added recenter while in vehicles

-Added vehicle (ID: motorcycle)

-Added capsule shadows to vehicles (high settings)

-Adjusted upside-down vehicles to flip on enter

-Fixed exploit method on pulling a magazine from a holstered weapon

Audio

-Added new grab sounds

-Added audio reverb volumes to all maps

-Added new audio occlusion system

-Added new environment audio to all base maps

-Added kill volume death sounds to Bridge and Station

-Added vehicle impact sounds

-Added low ammo-suppressed notification

-Added new audio stingers for round start/end and match start/end for all game modes

-Added Intro and menu music

-Added match-end music to specific game modes

-Added landing sounds from a player dropping down from heights

-Adjusted sounds for guns

-Adjusted weapon drop impact sounds based on floor material and weight

-Adjusted audio system to prevent clipping/distortion

-Adjusted footstep sounds

-Adjusted sound voice priority changes to prevent clipping

-Adjusted flash bang not to give hit feedback to the thrower

GunGame

-Added kill progression notification sound and global alert for the last weapon reached

Zombies

-Added the skorpion to the zombie table

-Adjusted Zombie footstep sounds

-Fixed zombies being silent behind players

Tutorial

-Adjusted grenade section of the tutorial

-Fixed grenade voice line on reverb controllers

Search and Destroy

-Added SnD timer to watch

-Added a system to SND to assign a unique skin to each player on the team

-Added bomb carrier indicator for the offensive team during player possession

-Added weapon factioning

-Added a new competitive waiting room environment (prevents info leaking to the team)

-Adjusted animation to defuse clippers

-Adjusted SND for total loss bonus for players that join mid-game

-Adjusted all bomb height locations to a standard

-Fixed SnD pistol round loss bonus. The player should get 2200$ on join when the pistol round is lost.

-Fixed SnD 900$ cash bonus

-Fixed SnD bomb not highlighting when hidden by bodies

-Fixed random death on round start in a few rare instances

-Removed bonus for planting + attacking team all dead on round end when the round is lost

-Removed proximity chat and global chat with spectating players when comp mode is enabled

WWII TDM/Tank TDM

-Adjusted the tanktdm buy menu to include all WWII guns. Also, put them in order: US, Ger, Svt, Eng

-Fixed Soviets receiving US grenades on tanktdm (Stalingrad)

-Fixed ww2 loot crates spawning modern pills/syringes

TTT

-Added TTT Classic (RCON: tttclassic)

-Added new roles: Zombie, Hypnotist

-Added new soulmate role and adjusted Jester, Survivalist, and Glitch to be used in Community servers only

-Added damage reflection for Jester's role when they shoot an Innocent

-Added a vast amount of community server customization via JSON files.

-Added new nametag

-Added new TTT watch UI

-Added player role icons above player heads

-Added Assassin icon for TTT UI

-Added end screen context when round end called by RCON

-Added teleport visual effect

-Added disguiser arm UI

-Added TTT Karma Infraction mechanic

-Added logic to prevent players from being able to buy body armor when they've already been given it on role selection

-Added MassRDMThreshold var for TTT Community servers

-Added 30% chance to receive grenade on spawn

-Added red dots to compatible weapons on spawn

-Added new TTT Radar Icon

-Added new DNA scanner

-Added new detective hat

-Added a random skin button to the skin menu

-Adjusted TTT Karma unique ID to use Platform ID now.

-Adjusted role color to reflect in corpse scan UI

-Adjusted detective kross fire rate from 1200 to 1000.

-Adjusted Jester's role with a significant overhaul

-Adjusted corpse information UI

-Adjusted Lone Wolf role to now purchase all gadgets

-Adjusted flare gun to have unlimited ammo

-Adjusted psychopath role threshold to 10+ players instead of 11+

-Adjusted Lone Wolf role is to no longer be capped to 1 per round

-Adjusted monocular to be purchasable by traitor team

-Adjusted role selection algorithm

-Adjusted reward system

-Adjusted Lone Wolf role to no longer purchase ballistics shield, antitank, golden gun, detective gun

-Adjusted Lone Wolf role to 30% chance if there are 10 players or more

-Adjusted detectivesmg, Added .75 falloff, Max 2000 fall-off distance

-Fixed suicide bombing and traitor trades cause the innocents to win instead of the traitors.

-Fixed for TTT End Screen UI not updating

-Fixed invalid dead info on jester backfire kill

-Fixed other detective roles not receiving additional karma loss for RDM.

-Fixed Flaregun giving sniper ammo exploit

-Fixed traitor percentages in TTT

-Fixed players seeing every role when suicide just before the round starts

-Fixed problems with karma and solo teams

-Fixed TTT golden gun

-Fixed monocular issues

-Fixed teleporter teleporting when the item gets dropped during the windup

-Fixed mercenary not having a role icon

-Fixed TTT skin menu auto closing in pre-round

-Fixed Teleporter to no longer receive decals

-Removed autosniper from load-outs

Push

-Adjusted scoreboard to label tickets

-Adjusted Stalingrad vehicle spawns for push

-Fixed out-of-bound revive exploit

-Fixed push markers overlapping hand/gun

-Fixed push siren audio cutting out

Infection

-Added new music and stingers

-Fixed teamkilling, putting players on infected teams.

-Fixed hunters not getting points on a kill

-Removed knife from buy menu in Infection

-Removed infection monster helmet pop

Gun Game

-Adjusted Gun Game match end podium UI

KOTH

-Added sounds for KOTH objective change control

-Fixed bots not receiving guns in KOTH

The Hide

-Added resupply crates

-Adjusted spawn logic so different locations on the map are selected each round for the Aurora team

-Adjusted Hide weapon interaction logic to be less exploitable

-Adjusted score to now increment on round end based on winning team

-Adjusted tooltips to only spawn once

-Fixed Teamkills and Suicides registering as kills in The Hide scoreboard

-Fixed the last man check.

-Fixed monster aura transferring to aurora player next round

-Fixed vote kick exploit against the monster

-Removed the ability to revive the enemy team

Prop Hunt

-Added Prop Hunt to bridge, datacenter, datacenter_night, bunker, station, station_night, santorini, santorini_night, containeryard containeryard_night, industry,

-Added function to auto-assigned a prop on spawn

-Added Sounds for Prop Hunt death

-Added elimination announcement audio

-Added new blinding effect for hunter round start

-Added new scoreboard UI

-Added community server JSON support to Prop Hunt

-Added smooth turn rate reduction when precision moving as a prop

-Added prop ability to lock in place while touching a wall.

-Adjusted jumping logic, Increased hunter jump height slightly, and improved validity checks for hunter jump manager

-Adjusted hunters not to take damage from rockets

ed hunter team to ignore bullets

-Adjusted prop size required to make hands invisible.

-Adjusted Prop Hunt player sizing and offsets

-Adjusted how starting props are assigned

-Scaled capsule radius to fit minimum XY dimension of prop

-Removed RPG backblast damage in Prop Hunt

TDM/DM

-Added a weapon filter to lobbies so players can mix and match weapons and items available

-Adjusted the equipment snapshot so players can go back to random by respawning without weapons or an item in hand

-Adjusted equipment snapshot to give you a grenade and knife if you don’t have one.

Hunt

-Added the skorpion to Hunt

-Adjusted mines to clean up between successful waves

RCON

-added pause match RCON command for SND (PauseMatch 60 pauses the match for 60 seconds at the next round start)

-Alphabetized RCON help command

-Fixed AddMod command (requires map rotate)

-Added new commands: AddMapRotation, RemoveMapRotation, ShowNametags, SetMaxPlayers, EnableCompMode, SetTimeLimit, SetBalanceTableURL, EnableVerboseLogging, EnableWhitelist, UpdateServerName, InspectTeam, InspectAll, TTTFlushKarma, TTTSetKarma, TTTSetRole, TTTEndRound, TTTPauseTimer, TTTAlwaysEnableSkinMenu, TTTGiveCredits, Teleport, ShutdownServer

*RCON command will edit the config file.

Verbose Logging for Community Servers

-Fixed All stats dump from verbose logging not resetting

-Adjusted verbose logging to create a stat file per each match instead; the file name will be Stats_DATE-TIME

-Adjusted logging methods; it will now create a file in Saved/Stats folder called Stats.log (legacy still supported)

Pav TV

-Adjusted top score toggle to also toggle side nametags

-Fixed SnD bomb showing as a knife for player inventories

-Fixed toggle top score

-Fixed hide nametags not working

-Fixed time selection bar not working

-Fixed F3 set camera location

-Fixed PavTV movement

-Fixed PavTV Spectator not being able to XRay

-Fixed hand animations and location for both hands in 1st person

-Fixed "L" bind blanking screen

-Fixed competitive mode sorting

-Fixed utility not despawning between rounds

Modkit

-Added modkit function to give TTT Credits in GlobalInfo

-Added modkit toggle to enable/disable prone

-Added Traitor action icon

-Added bPreventNormalRoundEndings for TTT modders

-Exposed various Pavlov classes to the modkit

-Added FootstepModifier setup to Pavlov_AudioVolume, which will pass the param to the footstep sound to add in the modifier sounds (glass, leaves, wet, creaky)

-Added another gun example (AK47)

-Added a bandage example (healing item)

-Added a pipe (attach proxy)

-Added a knife (knife class)

-Updated the bullet tester bp/ bullet examples

-Redid the trigger discipline bp to include testing for trigger pull animation

-Added a hand tester bp for vrhandles (items/guns)

-Added helper function to the gun to spawn pooled shells

-CustomItems have been deprecated and will no longer spawn. Please use VRItems instead

-HandProxys parent changed to the controller

-Fixed modkit hand proxy overlaps

-Fixed disable ejection on vehicle flip flag

-if Pavlov_Spawns are found on the map with HideSpawn tag, then it will remove all the spawn points without the tag (for hide/infection only). If it's not these game modes, the spawn points will be removed from the map

-Fixed mod manager not adding mounted paks to the array

-Removed reference to the definition on dedicated servers before unmounting the pak when we download a new version