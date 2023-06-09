 Skip to content

Wordsearch Attack update for 9 June 2023

Placement timeout

Build 11435719

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Placing words onto the board will now take a maximum of 30 seconds. This is primarily relevant when Max words is ticked or a large number of words to place is chosen. For smaller numbers of words to place it will normally only take a second or two to arrange the words.
  • On loading board with words, show the number of words to find in the information panel.

