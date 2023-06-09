 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Balatro Playtest update for 9 June 2023

Update 0.8.4c

Share · View all patches · Build 11435711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'll be away for the weekend so this will be the last daily update until Monday. Have a good weekend!

Changes:
-Added option for 4x gamespeed
-Hone/Glow up no longer effect Negative odds
-Temperence now has $50 max
-You can select your deck or seed on 'new run' at game over

Bugfixes:
-Fixed bug where beating boss with high card wasn't unlocking a joker
-Fixed bug where winning 5 in a row in one hand wasn't unlocking a joker
-Fixed bug where run wasn't being deleted on game over
-Fixed bug where repeat stone card upgrades weren't also giving correct stone card bonuses

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2460471 Depot 2460471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link