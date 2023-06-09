Update 0.8.4c

I'll be away for the weekend so this will be the last daily update until Monday. Have a good weekend!

Changes:

-Added option for 4x gamespeed

-Hone/Glow up no longer effect Negative odds

-Temperence now has $50 max

-You can select your deck or seed on 'new run' at game over

Bugfixes:

-Fixed bug where beating boss with high card wasn't unlocking a joker

-Fixed bug where winning 5 in a row in one hand wasn't unlocking a joker

-Fixed bug where run wasn't being deleted on game over

-Fixed bug where repeat stone card upgrades weren't also giving correct stone card bonuses