Update 0.8.4c

I'll be away for the weekend so this will be the last daily update until Monday. Have a good weekend!
Changes:
-Added option for 4x gamespeed
-Hone/Glow up no longer effect Negative odds
-Temperence now has $50 max
-You can select your deck or seed on 'new run' at game over
Bugfixes:
-Fixed bug where beating boss with high card wasn't unlocking a joker
-Fixed bug where winning 5 in a row in one hand wasn't unlocking a joker
-Fixed bug where run wasn't being deleted on game over
-Fixed bug where repeat stone card upgrades weren't also giving correct stone card bonuses
