Mega Knockdown update for 9 June 2023

Version 0.931 Update

Version 0.931 Update

Balance Changes

  • Firepaul damage reduced from 300->250.
  • This change is intended to bring the damage done by Firepaul more in line with other zoning moves.
  • Billy Stomp damage increased from 300->350 at range 2. It still does 400 damage at range 1.
  • Generally, Stomp is used at range 2. This change is intended to increase the reward for using Stomp at its most effective range.

Netcode Fixes

  • Created a new internal variable to help keep track of when players will need to start listening for remote inputs. This will hopefully reduce the occurrence of desyncs.
  • Improved the internal logging of Commands/RCP's sent back and forth between players. These logs are automatically attached to bug reports sent to the developer by pressing F8, when problems are found.
  • Fixed a common 'null reference exception' in the matchmaker code.

As always, if you have comments or encounter any issues, please press F8 in-game to notify the dev. You can also hop on the discord (https://discord.com/invite/bGVftKK) to find matches and discuss the new update.

