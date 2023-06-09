Version 0.931 Update

Balance Changes
- Firepaul damage reduced from 300->250.
- This change is intended to bring the damage done by Firepaul more in line with other zoning moves.
- Billy Stomp damage increased from 300->350 at range 2. It still does 400 damage at range 1.
- Generally, Stomp is used at range 2. This change is intended to increase the reward for using Stomp at its most effective range.
Netcode Fixes
- Created a new internal variable to help keep track of when players will need to start listening for remote inputs. This will hopefully reduce the occurrence of desyncs.
- Improved the internal logging of Commands/RCP's sent back and forth between players. These logs are automatically attached to bug reports sent to the developer by pressing F8, when problems are found.
- Fixed a common 'null reference exception' in the matchmaker code.
As always, if you have comments or encounter any issues, please press F8 in-game to notify the dev. You can also hop on the discord (https://discord.com/invite/bGVftKK) to find matches and discuss the new update.
