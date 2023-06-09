Version 0.931 Update

Balance Changes

Firepaul damage reduced from 300->250.

This change is intended to bring the damage done by Firepaul more in line with other zoning moves.

Billy Stomp damage increased from 300->350 at range 2. It still does 400 damage at range 1.

Generally, Stomp is used at range 2. This change is intended to increase the reward for using Stomp at its most effective range.

Netcode Fixes

Created a new internal variable to help keep track of when players will need to start listening for remote inputs. This will hopefully reduce the occurrence of desyncs.

Improved the internal logging of Commands/RCP's sent back and forth between players. These logs are automatically attached to bug reports sent to the developer by pressing F8, when problems are found.

Fixed a common 'null reference exception' in the matchmaker code.

As always, if you have comments or encounter any issues, please press F8 in-game to notify the dev. You can also hop on the discord (https://discord.com/invite/bGVftKK) to find matches and discuss the new update.