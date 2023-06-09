Mark Out 1.0.0 Release

🎉 Mark Out - Official Release Announcement! 🎉

Hey there, wrestling fans and card game enthusiasts! I'm beyond excited to announce that my passion project, "Mark Out," has officially left Early Access! After a fantastic journey in Early Access since August 2021, the game is now ready for you to jump into the ring and experience strategic wrestling action like never before. This will be the final update for Mark Out as I finally get to exhale from all of my hard work.

I've poured my heart and soul into "Mark Out" since 2019, handling all the programming, systems, and implementation myself. I couldn't have done it without the support of my amazing community, who has been there every step of the way. Your patience and feedback during Early Access have been invaluable in shaping the game into what it is today.

But I didn't do this alone! I've had the pleasure of working with some incredibly talented artists, sound designers, and texture creators, who have brought the game to life with stunning visuals and immersive audio. Together, we've created a gaming experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

And now, the wait is over! Development for "Mark Out" is officially complete, and I'm thrilled to bring you the full version of the game. Get ready to unleash your creativity because "Mark Out" is packed with tools that allow you to make it your very own wrestling sandbox. From designing your own signature moves in the Move Editor to crafting unique wrestler stances with the Pose Creator, from creating custom wrestling matches with the Match Creator to designing your own wrestlers in the Create a Wrestler feature — the power is in your hands!

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported me throughout this incredible journey. Your feedback, encouragement, and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind "Mark Out's" development. This game is for you, and I hope it brings joy and excitement to your wrestling-loving hearts.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your copy of "Mark Out" to embark on a thrilling adventure of strategic gameplay, intense matches, and unforgettable moments. Let's step into the ring together and make some legendary memories!

Thank you all for your incredible patience and for joining me on this fantastic ride. I can't wait to see you inside the squared circle!