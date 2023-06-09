- New Dungeon, enemies, and loot drops!
- New fishing easter egg item
- Games no longer auto save in the tutorial
- New layout for Desert Temple
- Small bug fixes/ improvements
Ezerath's Last Hope update for 9 June 2023
Update notes for 6/9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
