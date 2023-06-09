 Skip to content

Ezerath's Last Hope update for 9 June 2023

Update notes for 6/9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Dungeon, enemies, and loot drops!
  • New fishing easter egg item
  • Games no longer auto save in the tutorial
  • New layout for Desert Temple
  • Small bug fixes/ improvements

