 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HellEscape update for 9 June 2023

Balances, bug fix, and small missions modification to add some spice

Share · View all patches · Build 11435518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Nerfed Bow and Explosive arrow a little bit.
  • Fixed zoom / sizing issue on some resolutions.
  • Added option to reset progress without clearing game stats.
  • Fixed scrollbar in stats window.
  • Turned the Ruins survival mission to be with weakened magic powers.
  • Turned the Climb survival mission to be with close range modifier.
  • Made 'Ice Spirit' stronger.
  • Made 'Phantom' stronger.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2135031 Depot 2135031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link