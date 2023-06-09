- Nerfed Bow and Explosive arrow a little bit.
- Fixed zoom / sizing issue on some resolutions.
- Added option to reset progress without clearing game stats.
- Fixed scrollbar in stats window.
- Turned the Ruins survival mission to be with weakened magic powers.
- Turned the Climb survival mission to be with close range modifier.
- Made 'Ice Spirit' stronger.
- Made 'Phantom' stronger.
HellEscape update for 9 June 2023
Balances, bug fix, and small missions modification to add some spice
Patchnotes via Steam Community
