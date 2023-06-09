Adds in Raging Pigs game in the left of first painting room in museum with 168 levels of bird smashing fun.
Adds in the ability to create customized clothing with Latisha when she has nothing more to sell and you have the pattern designer.
Adds in several new outfits for avatar.
Isla Sinaloa update for 9 June 2023
Release Notes
Changed files in this update