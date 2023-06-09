 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thunderday update for 9 June 2023

Thunderday v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11435481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some issues with the boss key not properly spawning in the Medieval level.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2386431 Depot 2386431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2386432 Depot 2386432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2386433 Depot 2386433
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link