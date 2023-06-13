- Small fix to address issue wherein players weren't able to download all online scenarios, resulting in "missing scenario" prompts during a playlist.
- Small fix to retry timer for posting to leaderboards to facilitate better submission results.
KovaaK's update for 13 June 2023
KovaaK's 3.2.5 - Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
