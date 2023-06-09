6/9/23 - Chaos Chain Major Update 1.9.0 (Psion Background)

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Psionics were never meant to be part of the game, but since the game was released into Early Access, that was the number one thing that people have been asking me for. So, psionics have been lightly added into the game. Unless something drastic changes, the only character that will be able to ever gain these skills is the main character. I do not really plan on adding this stuff into the rest of the game for companions and enemies and such, but maybe once I added some more enemy types like monsters and mutants and stuff, they might be able to use these skills as well.

I don't want to completely change the vision of the game, especially being so far along in terms of development, and I personally didn't want psionics to be part of Chaos Chain, but I decided to add them and that players who are interested in them can at least have the option. So, in order to use psionics, you need to take the "Psion" background during character creation. This will give you access to the skill type and allow you to roleplay as someone with psychokinesis.

The special ability they get is "Powerful Projection" which makes it so that they get a passive bonus to each feature (toughness, muscle, finesse, resolve) while they are not in combat, so what this means is that in dialogues where there are stat checks based on those features, it's meant to represent that you can influence the mind of the people you're talking to. Beyond that, you need to purchase the new psionic abilities.

This will allow the game to feel more akin to "Shadowrun" for those of you who know of it. I love Shadowrun too, Chaos Chain is heavily inspired by it, but I wanted to build something a little different, so I kept things mostly about technology and not about supernatural topics. Anyways, you guys got your wish! Psionics are now available in game!

Now for the change log.

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

FIXED Smoke Cover status ending a turn early

Changes & Additions:

Throw debris skill lowered in base damage by 1 point, but given 1 more initiative on use

Molotovs lost 1 base damage and their price adjusted accordingly

The select hacker screen during system hacking will no longer display companions who are not in the active party

The select hacker screen during system hacking will now display ineligible (Those who don't have the correct capabilities necessary to hack) companions with the "disconnected" screen overlay

Disabled some leftover code

Updated cyber skill category icon

Added psionic skill category (Communty request - Only available for the main character through character creation)

Added "Mend" psionic skill (Heal health, recover mettle)

Added "Remedy" psionic skill (Cures minor physical ailments)

Added "Mind Warp" psionic skill (Low mettle damage telepathy attack, high chance to cause confusion and shock)

Added "Mind Vice" psionic skill (High health damage telepathy attack, high chance to cause shock and stunned)

Added "Guidance" psionic skill (Boost an ally's effectiveness in combat for 3 turns)

Added "Guidance" status effect and status animation

Added "Ward" psionic skill (Boost an ally's defenses in combat for 3 turns)

Added "Ward" status effect and status animation

Added "Mind Spike" psionic skill (Weakens an enemy target for 3 turns)

Added "Mind Spike" status effect and status animation

Added new animations for the psionic attack skills

Added psion background (+5% Stress Resistance, +1 Resolve, +5% Confused Resistance, Access to Psionic Skills, Starts with 3x essence, headphones, cloak)

Added "Powerful Projection" unique psion ability (+20% to all features at all times when not in combat - This means you can influence dialogues that are based on stats for positive outcomes in your favor)

Added "Psychic" title for psion characters and added this to the PDA title selection list

Updated combat sound profile settings to include psionic attack sound effects (Miss/evade/fail/etc)

Added several new icon art images

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː