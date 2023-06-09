 Skip to content

EON Fighter update for 9 June 2023

Update 0.16.18

Share · View all patches · Build 11435322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

A bug was fixed that could cause multiple instances to overlap when selecting a weapon, making it impossible to choose the desired one.

An error was corrected where the player could, in unlimited mode, chase the cargo ship, causing the level to never start.

The speed increase upgrade was replaced with a greater angle of rotation upgrade.

Now in sector 7, the clouds that give electric shocks will no longer cause damage during mineral discharge, only during collection.

