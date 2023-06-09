 Skip to content

Playcraft update for 9 June 2023

Fixes June 09

Share · View all patches · Build 11435272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix multiple gameplay stats didn't apply to bots on reload
Fix life bar color didn't apply properly on reload

Changed files in this update

PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
