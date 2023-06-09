Daily Runs + Weekly Leaderboards + Soundtrack is released! - Update 1.3.5

Leaderboards are here!

I wasn't sure this feature was going to get in but it's here! I've been wanting to do Daily runs for a long time and I've finally got them in the game (With help from Nev who's porting the games to consoles).

Each day, if you've completed the tutorial, you'll be able to embark on a run with a specific ship and a unique spin on the game (ie unlimited ammo or up to 4 weapons can be equipped). Compete with others from Steam for the top spot on the leaderboard!



Additionally any run you do at Surge 1+ will be ranked on the Weekly leaderboards. You get a pretty heavy bonus for doing higher Surge levels so try to climb those Surge levels!

Quality of Life

Text scaling has been adjusted slightly so that more can fit on the screen (Mostly doing this for Console port purposes)

Adjusted end game score displays so that text doesn't bleed off the edge of the screen

Bug fixes

Fixed a crash when drawing achievements on the post game screen

Fixed a crash when dying with stun effect

Soundtrack is ready for purchase!

Many have asked and we've finally got the soundtrack ready for purchase. Chris Inston went back and crafted stand alone tracks for you to enjoy the music of the game.

Check it out:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2446720/Power_of_Ten_Soundtrack/