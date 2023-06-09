 Skip to content

Fidget Spinner RPG update for 9 June 2023

Early Access v1.3.16

Share · View all patches · Build 11435228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.3.16 is out on the main branch with the following changes:
Fixed upgraded gems reverting back to an un-upgraded state when socketed into items.
Added settings option in UI settings to disable news ticker (which effectively hides all AI generated content as well).

