v1.3.16 is out on the main branch with the following changes:
Fixed upgraded gems reverting back to an un-upgraded state when socketed into items.
Added settings option in UI settings to disable news ticker (which effectively hides all AI generated content as well).
Fidget Spinner RPG update for 9 June 2023
Early Access v1.3.16
