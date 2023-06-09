- added: new option to change border opacity
- added: new option to change border brightness
- changes: disabled some sounds for now
- changes: reduced timeout before the enemy finds a target
- changes: changed the 30 fps lock for mobiles from being enabled by default to disabled
- fixed: when the unit is in water and frozen - freeze graphics are rendered on top of him
- fixed: units don't get damage from lava right away
- fixed: projectiles like bullets/fire orbs do not applying damage to the same unit at once
- fixed: "diamond border growth" - border growth will look more natural
- fixed: loading some older maps
- fixed: world population didn't count boats
WorldBox - God Simulator update for 9 June 2023
0.22.5 - Memorybox hooootfixees
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
WB Windows Depot 1206561
- Loading history…
WB Linux Depot 1206562
- Loading history…
WB macOS Depot 1206563
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update