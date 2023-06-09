 Skip to content

WorldBox - God Simulator update for 9 June 2023

0.22.5 - Memorybox hooootfixees

Build 11435179

  • added: new option to change border opacity
  • added: new option to change border brightness
  • changes: disabled some sounds for now
  • changes: reduced timeout before the enemy finds a target
  • changes: changed the 30 fps lock for mobiles from being enabled by default to disabled
  • fixed: when the unit is in water and frozen - freeze graphics are rendered on top of him
  • fixed: units don't get damage from lava right away
  • fixed: projectiles like bullets/fire orbs do not applying damage to the same unit at once
  • fixed: "diamond border growth" - border growth will look more natural
  • fixed: loading some older maps
  • fixed: world population didn't count boats

