Career Update - Beta 3.0

It's finally here! The long awaited Career Update!

Congratulations! You've just been officially hired by Handy Harry's Haunted House Services Incorporated! Jump into the career mode and see where this new job will take you! I'm sure nothing terrible will happen...

The H4S story mode features 20 thrilling levels with progressively larger and more complex layouts as well as 4 different ghost types. The new ghost AI replaces the old randomised AI behaviour with new individually programmed ghosts. Each with their own unique behaviour and attack patterns.

This is H4S' most ambitious update.

And here's what's in it:

What's New?

Story Mode 20 Hand made levels! Boss-battles! Up to 4 players! Handy Harry is Here!

4 New Ghost Types! Each with their own behaviours and attack patterns. Spectre: Run away! Slasher: Run and hide, stay out of sight! Summoner: Nobody is safe! Spider: Don't get stuck in it's spider webs!

Logo Cap Hat.

Dynamite Stick Flashlight.

Player Level & XP: Earn XP by completing jobs and level up!

What's Better?

Maps now display a layout of the level.

Maps no longer display completed repairs.

Huge performance improvements = more FPS.

Repair radar now shows direction and distance of nearest repair.

PvP ghost now has it's own ghost type: The Haunted Handyman

Redesigned the Main Menu.

Certain level decorations now hint to what kind of ghost is in the level.

Improved AI teleportation method for improved reliability.

Tuned the pixelation to look better.

Door handles

Gun flashlight now makes a shooting sound.

Added a sound effect when picking up a battery.

What's Fixed?

Fixed players respawning still webbed.

Fixed players being able to join games running a different version of the game.

Fixed several AI path finding glitches.

Other minor improvements and bug fixes.

I hope you will all enjoy this new update. I know it's been way to long since the last large content update, but believe it will have been worth the wait. There are still many things planned on the horizon, including Steam Deck support amongst other things!

Nothing in the game is final, so if you have any suggestions please don't be afraid to get in touch with me via the discord: https://discord.gg/fJWwnSS

I'd love to hear your ideas, if you experience any bugs or if there are things you don't quite like.

As always:

Enjoy, have fun and get spooked!

Ben.