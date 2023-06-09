Post-Season Changelog!

bug fixes
- you are now able to attain "repolarization", the achievement for acing every chillectrical move in season 2! it looked like there was an issue with episode 9 specifically, when you aced the move it did not contribute to the achievements requirements. it should be fixed now, but you may have to replay the aced move scene in ep 9!
- when gaining points in episode 10, the fx would overlay with mini's wings still instead of her feather. have now fixed that!
- mini's sprite wouldn't animate out of the scene after speaking with konyami. fixed!
currently looking into:
- there's a bug where some narrator sound bites will continue playing even after the dialogue has completed, or where sound bites act funky when you fast forward through dialogue.
- fixed a bug where stickers on the computer weren't highlighting when clickable (a secret something that happens when you boot up a lucky episode). disabled stickers and the powerbutton when hidden behind the computer disks, moreso to help out people who toggle between buttons using the arrow keys. its still wonky as heck so while we fix this, i've removed the arrows and enter keys from the list of controls in the info menu. they'll still work somewhat but i just don't want to advertise them as a way of controlling the game if they're buggy as heck.
Changed files in this update