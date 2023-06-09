1: Fixed some known bugs
2: Fixed the data error of too many experience points and props
3: Added class tab selection on the character viewing page
4: Reduce the research and development time of some buildings
5: Fixed the problem that some auxiliary vocational books could not be developed.
6: Precision shooter adds "Rush March" skill
1: Fixed some known bugs
