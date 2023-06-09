 Skip to content

Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood update for 9 June 2023

Version 0.28.6 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 11435074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In advance of our next content drop, please enjoy these garlic-infused fixes and additions. Patch notes below!

  • Rebalanced Rebecca's starting weapon
  • Unlock conditions for items are now shown in the shop
  • The options menu can now be accessed through the pause menu
  • Major collision polish
  • Updated enemy spawns in the Abandoned Hospital
  • Weapon Maniac Gold Achievement is now unlockable
  • Narcissist Achievement counting fixed, now all progress counters will tie back to it
  • Sweet Talker Achievement counters fixed
  • Muxy Gateway menu fixes

Thank you for supporting Bring Your Own Blood through its time here in Early Access. More content and updates to come!

