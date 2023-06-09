Version 0.28.6 Changelog

In advance of our next content drop, please enjoy these garlic-infused fixes and additions. Patch notes below!
- Rebalanced Rebecca's starting weapon
- Unlock conditions for items are now shown in the shop
- The options menu can now be accessed through the pause menu
- Major collision polish
- Updated enemy spawns in the Abandoned Hospital
- Weapon Maniac Gold Achievement is now unlockable
- Narcissist Achievement counting fixed, now all progress counters will tie back to it
- Sweet Talker Achievement counters fixed
- Muxy Gateway menu fixes
Thank you for supporting Bring Your Own Blood through its time here in Early Access. More content and updates to come!
Changed files in this update