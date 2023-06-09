Version 0.28.6 Changelog

In advance of our next content drop, please enjoy these garlic-infused fixes and additions. Patch notes below!

Rebalanced Rebecca's starting weapon

Unlock conditions for items are now shown in the shop

The options menu can now be accessed through the pause menu

Major collision polish

Updated enemy spawns in the Abandoned Hospital

Weapon Maniac Gold Achievement is now unlockable

Narcissist Achievement counting fixed, now all progress counters will tie back to it

Sweet Talker Achievement counters fixed

Muxy Gateway menu fixes

Thank you for supporting Bring Your Own Blood through its time here in Early Access. More content and updates to come!