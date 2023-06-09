 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 9 June 2023

V1.4.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Spirit of War equipment refinement, add optional button
  2. Replace Siren Standing Painting
  3. The experience dungeon is merged into the aura dungeon

Changed files in this update

