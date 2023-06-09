Early Access Build #807

New Captain: Doc
Doc commands the power of static electricity and magnetic fields, devising ingenious weapons that cripple enemy spaceships and innovative magnetic upgrades that collect power-ups.
Unlock Captain Doc by Upgrading the Gold Refinery to Level 6
Upgrades
- Static Mines - Max Static Mines (3 Levels)
- Doc Shields - Max Shields & Defeat Enemies To Recharge 1 Shield (3 Levels)
- Doc Power Up Magnet - Gold Magnet Range & Collect Gold Vaults, Time And Space Cubes, Hull Repair & Super Magnets (3 Levels)
- Super Static Field (3 Levels)
Added Space Cube Upgrades, Unlock Missions & Steam Achievements
Static Field
- Static Mines are fired around the ship, when touched by an enemy they detonate causing an explosion that damages & slows
- Static Mines can be manually aimed
- Increased Damage by 100%
- New golden Super Static Field
- Rebalanced Upgrades to be consistent with other weapons
Crew
- Can now select 4 Crew members during a run
Hull Repair Pickup
- Hull Repair will only be collected if hull needs repair
Elites
- Capped the max speed of all Elites
Visual Effects
- Slow effects now cause Blue Outline
