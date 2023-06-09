 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Time Wasters update for 9 June 2023

Early Access Build #807

Share · View all patches · Build 11435057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Captain: Doc

  • Doc commands the power of static electricity and magnetic fields, devising ingenious weapons that cripple enemy spaceships and innovative magnetic upgrades that collect power-ups.

  • Unlock Captain Doc by Upgrading the Gold Refinery to Level 6

  • Upgrades

    • Static Mines - Max Static Mines (3 Levels)
    • Doc Shields - Max Shields & Defeat Enemies To Recharge 1 Shield (3 Levels)
    • Doc Power Up Magnet - Gold Magnet Range & Collect Gold Vaults, Time And Space Cubes, Hull Repair & Super Magnets (3 Levels)
    • Super Static Field (3 Levels)

Added Space Cube Upgrades, Unlock Missions & Steam Achievements

Static Field

  • Static Mines are fired around the ship, when touched by an enemy they detonate causing an explosion that damages & slows
  • Static Mines can be manually aimed
  • Increased Damage by 100%
  • New golden Super Static Field
  • Rebalanced Upgrades to be consistent with other weapons

Crew

  • Can now select 4 Crew members during a run

Hull Repair Pickup

  • Hull Repair will only be collected if hull needs repair

Elites

  • Capped the max speed of all Elites

Visual Effects

  • Slow effects now cause Blue Outline

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1290331 Depot 1290331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link