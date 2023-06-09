Update 0.8.1

Attention, Agents!

We have some news to share with you as we approach the highly anticipated 1.0 release of our game. We've been hard at work making important bug fixes and adding new content to enhance your gameplay experience. This week's update is a little light on content as we have had to focus on some major issues before we can double down on content, but stay tuned for next week's big release as we will be pushing out more and more content for you.

As always, if you have any feedback to share, feel free to join our Discord or post in our Community Forums.

Thank you for being part of our amazing community!

Best regards,

Defend Earth: Xenos Survivors - Team

Changelog

Additions

Added new Augmentations for Satellite Bomb in Research Facility: Nuke & Ignition

Changes

Reworked audio system to prevent excessive sound stacking and unwanted culling

Reworked cooldown system: cooldowns now start on the first projectile instead of the last

Updated several texts and descriptions

Increased effect of Thrust skill from 40% to 50%

Bugfixes