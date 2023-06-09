 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Defend Earth: Xenos Survivors update for 9 June 2023

Update 0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11434871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention, Agents!

We have some news to share with you as we approach the highly anticipated 1.0 release of our game. We've been hard at work making important bug fixes and adding new content to enhance your gameplay experience. This week's update is a little light on content as we have had to focus on some major issues before we can double down on content, but stay tuned for next week's big release as we will be pushing out more and more content for you.

As always, if you have any feedback to share, feel free to join our Discord or post in our Community Forums.

Thank you for being part of our amazing community!

Best regards,
Defend Earth: Xenos Survivors - Team

Changelog

Additions

  • Added new Augmentations for Satellite Bomb in Research Facility: Nuke & Ignition

Changes

  • Reworked audio system to prevent excessive sound stacking and unwanted culling

  • Reworked cooldown system: cooldowns now start on the first projectile instead of the last

  • Updated several texts and descriptions

  • Increased effect of Thrust skill from 40% to 50%

Bugfixes

  • Fixed Tyrant boss getting stuck not doing its special attack

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2155281 Depot 2155281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link