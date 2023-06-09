 Skip to content

Endless Monday: Dreams and Deadlines update for 9 June 2023

Update 1.0.7

Update 1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.7: Better late than never

  • Mac build is finally live! For all of you Mac gamers out there playing at work. Hit the boss button (T) if you need to look busy for a bit.
  • New: Text speed options (I recommend Normal or Faster for first playthrough, Instant is available if you're into that sort of thing)
  • New: Windowed fullscreen mode (Windows only)
  • Allowed holding button to perform action in a certain story section
  • Some backend stuff to support localization (which is coming soon)
  • Fixed typos and some bugs

This update involved a lot of changes under the hood for future updates so please let me know if you run into any unexpected issues!

