Share · View all patches · Build 11434806 · Last edited 9 June 2023 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.0.7: Better late than never

Mac build is finally live! For all of you Mac gamers out there playing at work. Hit the boss button (T) if you need to look busy for a bit.

For all of you Mac gamers out there playing at work. Hit the boss button (T) if you need to look busy for a bit. New: Text speed options (I recommend Normal or Faster for first playthrough, Instant is available if you're into that sort of thing)

(I recommend Normal or Faster for first playthrough, Instant is available if you're into that sort of thing) New: Windowed fullscreen mode (Windows only)

(Windows only) Allowed holding button to perform action in a certain story section

Some backend stuff to support localization (which is coming soon)

Fixed typos and some bugs

This update involved a lot of changes under the hood for future updates so please let me know if you run into any unexpected issues!