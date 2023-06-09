Update 1.0.7: Better late than never
- Mac build is finally live! For all of you Mac gamers out there playing at work. Hit the boss button (T) if you need to look busy for a bit.
- New: Text speed options (I recommend Normal or Faster for first playthrough, Instant is available if you're into that sort of thing)
- New: Windowed fullscreen mode (Windows only)
- Allowed holding button to perform action in a certain story section
- Some backend stuff to support localization (which is coming soon)
- Fixed typos and some bugs
This update involved a lot of changes under the hood for future updates so please let me know if you run into any unexpected issues!
Changed files in this update