・In magistrate's territory, "Hereditary" has been added to inherit the territory even if generations change.
・Some commands such as function buttons and magistrate's territory buttons have simple animations that slide windows.
・Add a little warlord
・Other small additions and corrections
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 9 June 2023
2023.6.10update
・In magistrate's territory, "Hereditary" has been added to inherit the territory even if generations change.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update