 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 9 June 2023

2023.6.10update

Share · View all patches · Build 11434769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・In magistrate's territory, "Hereditary" has been added to inherit the territory even if generations change.
・Some commands such as function buttons and magistrate's territory buttons have simple animations that slide windows.
・Add a little warlord
・Other small additions and corrections

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2001001 Depot 2001001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link