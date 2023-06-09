- Now, the sprites of the feeders vary according to the type of food the animals have.
- The bird's information window now indicates how many cookies it has eaten during the day.
- The forage table can now be placed in the barn.
- We have fixed a possible softlock in an event on the farm.
- We have fixed a bug that duplicated modifiers.
- We have fixed a bug that didn't allow scrolling with the mouse wheel in the room panel.
Travellers Rest update for 9 June 2023
Patch v0.6.0.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update