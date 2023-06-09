 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 9 June 2023

Patch v0.6.0.10

Patch v0.6.0.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now, the sprites of the feeders vary according to the type of food the animals have.
  • The bird's information window now indicates how many cookies it has eaten during the day.
  • The forage table can now be placed in the barn.
  • We have fixed a possible softlock in an event on the farm.
  • We have fixed a bug that duplicated modifiers.
  • We have fixed a bug that didn't allow scrolling with the mouse wheel in the room panel.

