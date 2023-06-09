This update adds the voices of the Snake and Wolfgang to the scripts and to the Valentine animations.
Enjoy!
Furry Shades of Gay 2: A Shade Gayer update for 9 June 2023
Voiceover update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
This update adds the voices of the Snake and Wolfgang to the scripts and to the Valentine animations.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Furry Shades of Gay 2: A Shade Gayer - Love Stories Episodes Content Depot 1724051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update