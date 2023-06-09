 Skip to content

Furry Shades of Gay 2: A Shade Gayer update for 9 June 2023

Voiceover update

This update adds the voices of the Snake and Wolfgang to the scripts and to the Valentine animations.
Enjoy!

Furry Shades of Gay 2: A Shade Gayer - Love Stories Episodes Content Depot 1724051
