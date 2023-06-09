Patch Notes v1.2.3
- Game-breaking fix: The transition from Merger -> Bug Free Zone was broken.
- Fix: task complete notifications background was oversized for some notifications
- Fix: Timing was wrong for one of PAM's speeches in CRS Science
- Improvement: Captions now line-wrap so at larger sizes they still fit on screen
- Fix: You could download yourself/stuff through the lift shaft wall in CRS Residential
- Fix: Eliminate exploit whereby you could download yourself through walls (thanks Dani Filth for explaining how)
Patch download size: 34 MB
Changed files in this update