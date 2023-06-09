 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 9 June 2023

Patch Notes v1.2.3

Last edited by Wendy

  • Game-breaking fix: The transition from Merger -> Bug Free Zone was broken.
  • Fix: task complete notifications background was oversized for some notifications
  • Fix: Timing was wrong for one of PAM's speeches in CRS Science
  • Improvement: Captions now line-wrap so at larger sizes they still fit on screen
  • Fix: You could download yourself/stuff through the lift shaft wall in CRS Residential
  • Fix: Eliminate exploit whereby you could download yourself through walls (thanks Dani Filth for explaining how)

Patch download size: 34 MB

