Update 29: New Actor class, Doctor rework, level editor update, and improvements

This update adds lots of improvements to the game and its level editor, and features a brand-new "Actor" robber class, as well as a reworked "Doctor" class!



The Actor joins the robber team with the ability to play dead, allowing him to hide among other dead bodies and fool cops in gunfights. He also spawns with a small crowd of NPC customer fans around him, giving him a bit more cover at his spawn location, and he can promote one NPC per round to his personal "Stunt Double", who will then help him and his team to rob the bank!



The Doctor has been reworked for this update, shifting his focus from combat strength to a more supportive role. His Heavy Pistol primary weapon has been replaced with a new Syringe Gun, which deals damage to enemies but is able to heal allies on-hit, the syringes have significant bullet drop and a slower velocity, making them harder to hit at longer ranges. His new ability "Experimental Serum" charges those syringes for 10 seconds, increasing the speed of hit teammates while healing for every hit on cop players. To allow him to still recover the bodies of his teammates by throwing flashbangs at nearby cops, his secondary pistol has been replaced with a Flashbang Launcher.

The FED Agent cop class also got adjusted, her sprint speed is now slightly reduced while carrying money to promote actually hiding it somewhere in the employee area instead of running around with it for the whole round, The Arms Dealer can now access his purchases faster, with the supply package spawning closer to him, and falling down faster.



The old "Casino" map has been renamed to "Arcade" to better reflect it's visual style, it also received some lighting and performance upgrades, it now looks a lot brighter and more colorful!

A number of quality-of-life improvements have also made their way into this update, starting from a new "Disable Chat" setting which blends out all player-generated chat messages while displaying server messages. A new "Open Lobby" server setting has also been added, if players don't manually enable it, their servers will display as server-protected, even though they do not have a password set. By requiring a conscious decision to open up your server to random players this should prevent situations where players accidentally opened a public lobby, kicking any players that might join, resulting in frustration on both sides.

Additionally, a new "mid-round" robber spawn has also been added to all official maps and the level editor, robbers that join mid-round or get respawned will be placed there, instead of at one of the regular spawn points that might be too close to the action, resulting in them getting killed instantly by a nearby cop.

The level editor has received numerous bugfixes for this update, especially relating to users being unable to upload their maps to the Steam Workshop. The "Custom Stealable Object" has also been updated to be easier to use, and to allow any existing meshes to be used as a stealable target for the robbers. A new deletion system for default meshes inside the level editor has been added, map creators can now simply press the "Delete" key to remove unwanted objects, instead of having to rely on the old "Floor Remover", which was tricky to use sometimes.

New:

added new robber class "Actor" (Pistol, Flashbang Launcher, can play dead, spawns with some fans [AI Customers] around him, can recruit an NPC to help with the heist)

added new weapon "Syringe Gun", syringes are affected by gravity, and heal teammates

added "Disable Chat" setting, disables all chat messages except server messages

added "Open Lobby" host option, if disabled, server is always shown as password-protected even if no password was selected (disabled by default, so having an open lobby is a conscious decision now)

added play/winrate tracking for robber masks (not tracked per player)

added new midround robber spawn point (robbers that join mid-round, or get revived by using a robber respawn spawn there)

Changes:

Doctor weapons changed from Heavy Pistol + Automatic Pistol to Syringe Gun + Flashbang Launcher

Doctor active ability changed from "Flashbang Throw" to "Experimental Serum": loads an experimental serum into his syringe that steals HP from hit enemies and gives bonus speed to teammates

improved PC hitboxes

Arms Dealer supplies now spawn 20m above him, instead of 30m

Arms Dealer supplies parachute fall speed increased from 3m/s to 5m/s

reduced FED Agents sprint speed while carrying money from 6m/s (default) to 5m/s

increased time after round start before player footprints spawn from 3s to 5s

Fox mask now also increases speed while carrying gym and drill bags

Map Changes:

Arcade:

renamed "Casino" map to "Arcade"

lighting improvements

added some new decorative props and signs

GPU performance improvements

Fixes:

fixed Master Thief being spotted by cameras while the camera box is disabled

fixed cop FED Chairman not reviving cop bots

fixed players getting AFK kicked while controlling vehicles

fixed typo in "Vote was succesful" message

potential fix for cops getting fired if disconnected player kills AI (through bombs or barrels for example)

fixed respawn time settings getting reset when opening the server options menu

fixed newer classes not having stat/rank tracking enabled (live immediately)

fixed spectators/cop operators sometimes spawning class specific objects like extra bombs or VIPs

fixed Steam session not being destroyed properly when host quits/leaves to main menu, resulting in clients having to restart the game to be able to join servers again

fixed Heavy getting stunned by Fed Agents decoys even if he destroyed them with his rocket launcher

fixed robbers getting revived with their mask on if they died while wearing it

fixed issue with cops not exiting their vehicles correctly after killing an NPC, resulting in their character just floating without being able to interact with anything

Level Editor: