 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Untamed Tactics: The Beginning update for 9 June 2023

Launch Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 11434501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed various issues with starting the second Region in Chapter 2.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2423532 Depot 2423532
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2423533 Depot 2423533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link