Minor update

There's some more Ann content.
There's a little more Irene content.
Limited access to black clinics via favours from some NPCs.
New artwork.
Inventory items now tell you if they can go into a supply packet.
- Both item previews and inventory tooltips show this info.
Fixed a rare case of Trouble going down appearing twice in a row.
Fixed Body trauma not getting applied properly.
Fixed a problem with Becks visiting you in jail.
Fixed some other minor bugs and typos; thanks for the reports!
Changed files in this update