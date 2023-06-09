 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 9 June 2023

Minor update

Build 11434446

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's some more Ann content.
There's a little more Irene content.
Limited access to black clinics via favours from some NPCs.

New artwork.
Inventory items now tell you if they can go into a supply packet.

  • Both item previews and inventory tooltips show this info.

Fixed a rare case of Trouble going down appearing twice in a row.
Fixed Body trauma not getting applied properly.
Fixed a problem with Becks visiting you in jail.
Fixed some other minor bugs and typos; thanks for the reports!

