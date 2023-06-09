 Skip to content

Rave Heart update for 9 June 2023

Hotfix patch v 7.1

Build 11434396

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • ATLAS Starship traveling sequences are now made faster.
  • Some small bugs with chests appear when they're not supposed to have been fixed.
  • Buffed some of the bosses' difficulty a bit.

