- ATLAS Starship traveling sequences are now made faster.
- Some small bugs with chests appear when they're not supposed to have been fixed.
- Buffed some of the bosses' difficulty a bit.
Rave Heart update for 9 June 2023
Hotfix patch v 7.1
