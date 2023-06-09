Minor fixes

Balance
- Mother's Visage's Dependancy goes back to inflict 1 Frail again.
- Scattering Homunculus' Sonic Suffering effect now Slightly heal all units with red health.
- Scattering Homunculus now has Skittish 3.
Fixes
- Fixed intents on the Skinning Homunculus attacks to showcase the Scattering Homunculus spawn.
- Griffin's Wacky Wallop cost changed to Red and Yellow instead of just Red.
- Fixed issue with the hurt animation of the Scattering Homunculus.
Mods
- Fixed some internal code so Modded Fools work again.
