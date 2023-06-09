 Skip to content

Brutal Orchestra update for 9 June 2023

Minor fixes

Build 11434365

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Mother's Visage's Dependancy goes back to inflict 1 Frail again.
  • Scattering Homunculus' Sonic Suffering effect now Slightly heal all units with red health.
  • Scattering Homunculus now has Skittish 3.

Fixes

  • Fixed intents on the Skinning Homunculus attacks to showcase the Scattering Homunculus spawn.
  • Griffin's Wacky Wallop cost changed to Red and Yellow instead of just Red.
  • Fixed issue with the hurt animation of the Scattering Homunculus.

Mods

  • Fixed some internal code so Modded Fools work again.

