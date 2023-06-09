PAYDAY 2: Update 237.1 Changelog

General fixes:

Fixed a bug where player names were missing in the player list for the social hub

Potentially fixed an issue where lobbies disappeared quickly from crime.net

Added compensation for all players who've lost their items & progress on side jobs from launching the previous update. These players will be rewarded with all items from the event side jobs, even if they had only unlocked one. These must be claimed from the side jobs menu again.

Fixed an issue where side jobs were reset upon launching the previous update.

Fixed an issue where multi-day heists showed the wrong title in the social hub when a player was invited

Fixed an issue where full servers would remain visible on crime.net

_Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any problems with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the Steam library; right-click on PAYDAY 2. Select "Properties" from the menu. Under the tab "LOCAL FILES" select "VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES...".

The process may take some time to finish._

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Tobias