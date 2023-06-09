Patch 1.4.7 adds visible actions for map forces

The major changes for this patch involve the ‘forces’ (aka meeples) visible on the map. These forces now indicate what they are doing or what their intentions are. This informs how the actual encounter is going to be generated. At the same time your interaction with the encounter can affect their behavior for better or worse.

A few players have been very active reporting bugs on our Discord this week, which is very, very much appreciated. As a result we’ve managed to eliminate a fair number of them as well!

Gameplay Changes

Roadhouses, farms, trading posts, and garrisons have been updated to the new clan relation and reputation mechanics.

Roadhouses are more common in newly generated worlds.

Hides markers on map info panels that reveal resources or opportunities, you’ll have to rely on rumors more.

Overhauls the mechanics that chose map forces (meeples) to make a move.

While traveling, you are only notified for big world events and world events that happen reasonably close to your current location.

Forces on the map indicate their current activity.

Bug Fixes