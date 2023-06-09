Patch 1.4.7 adds visible actions for map forces

The major changes for this patch involve the ‘forces’ (aka meeples) visible on the map. These forces now indicate what they are doing or what their intentions are. This informs how the actual encounter is going to be generated. At the same time your interaction with the encounter can affect their behavior for better or worse.
A few players have been very active reporting bugs on our Discord this week, which is very, very much appreciated. As a result we’ve managed to eliminate a fair number of them as well!
Gameplay Changes
- Roadhouses, farms, trading posts, and garrisons have been updated to the new clan relation and reputation mechanics.
- Roadhouses are more common in newly generated worlds.
- Hides markers on map info panels that reveal resources or opportunities, you’ll have to rely on rumors more.
- Overhauls the mechanics that chose map forces (meeples) to make a move.
- While traveling, you are only notified for big world events and world events that happen reasonably close to your current location.
- Forces on the map indicate their current activity.
Bug Fixes
- Corrects the typo in the crafting recipe for a layered garment.
- Another attempt to get grips on the shallow water issue that could cause your character to get stuck on bridges.
- The sizes of icons in map info panels is consistent.
- The percentage of damage caused by the wayfarer is correctly saved and restored, reducing the chance other creatures can steal your kill.
- Shades summoned with a scepter disappear after 30 seconds as advertised.
- You really need three pieces of magentol to forge the magentol key.
- Updates the introduction text for combat practice.
- Prevents ‘high up’ levels from lowering their paths to the same elevation as the sky and thereby allowing you to walk out onto the air.
- Restoring the path up towards the vantage point for certain peak locations.
- You cannot keep pacifying Kobolds in order to farm sparks.
- Restores the proper position, orientation, and function of the gong that operates the Helico.
- Fixes an issue with incorrectly casted enumerators that could lead to game freezes.
- Prevents natural hazards overwriting secret passages.
- Moves the cave entrance halfway up the cliff-top ruin to the correct place.
- Killing solitary bosses informs the encounter about the demise of a boss correctly.
- Segmented creatures no longer launch themselves into space when trying to traverse over ramps.
- Incantations that require a test to cast activate their effect correctly.
- A sword with 2 flow sigils has the right effects.
- Elemental rods with rare resonance and more than one flow sigil correctly increase their number of charges.
- You can forge Crusader Armor from 4 pieces of iron ore.
