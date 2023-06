We fixed a sneaky inventory bug got into yesterday's patch

Increased reach in a highly technical way so you can more easily interact with the 8 tiles around you

2 fish icons updated

Wilted crop icon updated

A few art clipping issues

Thank you to everyone who has been helping us catch bugs the last few weeks! You all have been a tremendous help 💙 Have a wonderful weekend!

