Major Update: New Quiz Round, Steamdeck Support, and more!

🚀 For people that have access to the special Awkward 2 Preview Edition, we've just rolled out a new update: version 1.1.30758!

This is our largest update yet, we've added a brand new round to play with your friends called 'Says Who?'!

In Says Who?, all players get the chance to have their say. In the first half of the round, all players are answering questions in secret with their own personal answers. But it all changes in the second half of the round where players have to guess who gave which answers to the questions.

Will anyone agree with you or do you have any controversial opinions? Find out in this fun new round in Awkward 2!

When you start playing, Says Who? will be the 2nd round in the Preview Edition.

Check your title screen to verify you're playing the latest version, here's what else we've been working on:

⚡ Various tweaks and improvements to the visuals; reworked lighting, improved camera positioning, various UI tweaks.

⚡ Steamdeck support 😍, take the game to your friend's house!

⚡ Increased robustness for late-joining players, as well as players that might have dropped out (e.g. if their phone went to sleep).

⚡ New Twitch chatbot.

⚡ Clarified emoji instructions on desktop browsers.

⚡ Increased detail on the emoji in the Gut Reaction round.

⚡ Fixed a bug where changing the game resolution wasn't always possible.

⚡ Plus, numerous other fixes and improvements. Too many to list 😅.

Special thanks to everyone in our community who has helped testing this new update!