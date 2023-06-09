WingmanAI Beta Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following....

2 new voice options for your pilots "Voice F 1" & "Voice F 2" which are female voices The voice you select for your pilot/co-pilot is now correctly selected when playing radio commands. However, only the pilot currently uses the radio. Eventually I'll make it so the pilot will respond to flight commands while the co-pilot will respond to attack commands. Fixed a bug where A.I. pilots would not take into account maximum range of weapons and would sometimes choose to launch a TOW when the target was too far away. For reference these are the maximum ranges used by the A.I.

TOW - 3,750m

Hellfire Laser - 8,000m

Hellfire Radar - 12,000m

HOT - 4,500m

APKWS - 6,000m

Optimised the Radio system to work faster. Added in a few coding systems to allow faster access to some types of data.

Next Update Focus

The next few updates will be focused on improving the radio system and also getting your wingman to spot targets, incoming missiles etc and also report any damage they are taking.

I will also be implementing the ability to assign orders from the map screen as well so that you can plot a separate waypoint route for your wingman if you wish.

I will also be looking at adding some more commands such as...

Getting your wingman to engage targets in a certain zone

Correctly implementing "bob up" attack modes.

Setting up "gun run" circuits for turreted weapons

Setting up strafing runs for both rocket, gun pod and turret usage.

Returning and landing at base

At this point I think the wingman A.I. "Phase 1" will be complete and I can release it to the general public branch.

The next beta will be a UI pass as I feel it is time to make everything work a little better. I also need to implement some kind of Radio Menu system so that you can manage more than one wingman a little easier.