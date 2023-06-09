Hello. This update took a bit longer than usual due to a couple of reasons. Firstly, I took some time off and went on a holiday. Secondly, because there's significant changes made to the game's progression loop which required a lot more testing than usual. The biggest thing you'll notice is that the level up system has been renewed together with new mission rewards to choose from. There's no more blacksmith and in general the flow of the game should feel a lot more fluid. It's almost a whole new experience and I hope you like it!
General
- New mission/structure: Black Obelisk - Each one will increase new enemy health by 25%
- New structure: Sacrificial Pool - Sacrifice 90% of your health for a reward
- Leveling up is faster and the reward system has been renewed
- Blacksmith has been removed
- Portal consumable now lets you choose any place on the map to jump to
- Frequent Buyer Card now gives 15% discount on all weapon upgrades
- Charisma stat gives more discounts and better party member hire prices
- Missions let you choose a reward after successful completion
- Missions won't immediately end when going outside the mission area. Instead, you have 3 seconds to return back to the area
- Fire missions will have at least a minimum of 3 water to collect
- Total number of active missions are visible on the event log
- Elites have a larger icon and the name "Elite" on them for better visibility
- Elites will push player away if being in close proximity for too long (to prevent kiting)
- Elite "healer" can increase enemy health beyond the previous maximum
- Church initial prices are lower but increase every time a service is used
- Tower default radius is bigger
- Bandit Camp and Library will go on cooldown when leaving the area
- Bandit Camp enemy gold worth increased from 10% to 25%
- Ranger's Bow starts with 1 piercing, default range increased and range is no longer an upgrade
- Warrior's Sword 100% bonus damage changed from 2 to 1
- Stun damage upgrade changed from 0.4 to 0.3
- Bank max funds changed from 50k to 25k
- In-game Character page shows ability information as well
- New message above player if trying to use ability when it's blocked by elite
- New players receive 10 skulls after their first run. The old system of rewarding skulls for playtime has been removed
- Added leaderboard flags for Taiwan, France, Ukraine, Canada, South Africa, Venezuela and Malaysia
Bugs
- Enemy portals did not always sync properly in the event log timer
- Enemy Portals were not counted towards endless total score
- Elites tend to get stuck on towers often
- Several calculation issues when game runs over 60 minutes
- Game crash on leaderboard if browsing to a map without a user score in it
