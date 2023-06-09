Hello. This update took a bit longer than usual due to a couple of reasons. Firstly, I took some time off and went on a holiday. Secondly, because there's significant changes made to the game's progression loop which required a lot more testing than usual. The biggest thing you'll notice is that the level up system has been renewed together with new mission rewards to choose from. There's no more blacksmith and in general the flow of the game should feel a lot more fluid. It's almost a whole new experience and I hope you like it!

General

New mission/structure: Black Obelisk - Each one will increase new enemy health by 25%

New structure: Sacrificial Pool - Sacrifice 90% of your health for a reward

Leveling up is faster and the reward system has been renewed

Blacksmith has been removed

Portal consumable now lets you choose any place on the map to jump to

Frequent Buyer Card now gives 15% discount on all weapon upgrades

Charisma stat gives more discounts and better party member hire prices

Missions let you choose a reward after successful completion

Missions won't immediately end when going outside the mission area. Instead, you have 3 seconds to return back to the area

Fire missions will have at least a minimum of 3 water to collect

Total number of active missions are visible on the event log

Elites have a larger icon and the name "Elite" on them for better visibility

Elites will push player away if being in close proximity for too long (to prevent kiting)

Elite "healer" can increase enemy health beyond the previous maximum

Church initial prices are lower but increase every time a service is used

Tower default radius is bigger

Bandit Camp and Library will go on cooldown when leaving the area

Bandit Camp enemy gold worth increased from 10% to 25%

Ranger's Bow starts with 1 piercing, default range increased and range is no longer an upgrade

Warrior's Sword 100% bonus damage changed from 2 to 1

Stun damage upgrade changed from 0.4 to 0.3

Bank max funds changed from 50k to 25k

In-game Character page shows ability information as well

New message above player if trying to use ability when it's blocked by elite

New players receive 10 skulls after their first run. The old system of rewarding skulls for playtime has been removed

Added leaderboard flags for Taiwan, France, Ukraine, Canada, South Africa, Venezuela and Malaysia

Bugs