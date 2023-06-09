 Skip to content

Mall of Mayhem update for 9 June 2023

Final Patch for steam

Mall of Mayhem update for 9 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

This will be the final patch for Mall of mayhem on Steam, the game will be leaving steam next week.

This patch includes various bug fixes, balance changes, gameplay changes, and new skins designs.

