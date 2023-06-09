Steel Hunter: Reborn. Simpler Rules and Exciting Gameplay Changes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Commanders!

One of the most exciting modes in World of Tanks returns with respawns, AI-controlled opponents called Marauders, and a bunch of other gameplay changes!

Steel Hunter: Reborn is an evolution of the familiar battle royale format, where the last one standing takes the spoils. We've simplified the rules and introduced fresh mechanics to make it easier for new and veteran players alike to enjoy!

Steel Hunter: Reborn

From June 12 at 07:00 CEST through June 26 at 03:00 CEST (UTC+2)

EU1, EU2, EU3, EU4

Ceasefire

EU1, EU2, EU3:

From 03:00 through 07:00 CEST (UTC+2)

EU4:

From 01:00 through 05:00 CEST (UTC+2)

How to Access Steel Hunter: Reborn

In your Garage, click the event banner in the lower-right corner.

Choose the Steel Hunter: Reborn mode in the drop-down menu to the right of the “Battle!” button.

Respawns: Get a Second Chance to Become the Best!

Now every hunter has a second chance to jump back into the action and take revenge for an early elimination! If your vehicle is destroyed during the first five minutes of the battle, you can automatically respawn in a safe location. You will retain your vehicle’s tier, but you will lose all previously collected shells and Combat Abilities.

When playing as a Platoon, you will have two common respawns, and you’ll be able to respawn next to your Platoonmate within the first eight minutes of battle. To do so, your brother in arms must remain out of battle for 10 seconds, after which you will land next to them.

After spending your respawn(s), you can replenish them when collecting Airdrop loot.

Respawns will allow you to play more assertively and use bolder tactics—but only in the early stage of battle. Use this time to explore the battlefield and destroy all opponents nearby!

Marauders: Low-Hanging Fruit for Real Hunters

As you explore the map searching for loot, be prepared to face Marauders, AI-controlled opponents that are relatively easy to defeat. Consider them a source of additional Combat XP and loot. Marauders will be especially useful for upgrading your vehicle in the early stage of the battle.

There will be three different types of Marauders, and each of them will react differently to your appearance, as follows:

Hares sneak away as soon as they spot you.

Wolves try to cause damage from a distance.

Bears guard loot and will fight you to the last breath.

Progression System and Rewards

The event’s Progression is based on a system of easy daily missions available in the mode. Fulfill them to complete Progression Stages and earn useful in-game rewards, including Steel Seals, the special currency for this mode. Exchange Steel Seals for unique customization items and show the world that you're a true survivor!

You'll also earn Battle Pass Points by completing Steel Hunter missions.

Vision System

The vision system in Steel Hunter: Reborn now works exactly as it does in Random Battles. To spot enemies, they must be within your Radio Detection coverage area or direct line of sight.

Matchmaking

It’s not always easy for new players to perform well in the battle royale format, especially if they find themselves in matches with experienced Hunters. To give everyone a fair shot at success, the Steel Hunter: Reborn matchmaker will aim to create solo battles with opponents of similar combat effectiveness.

Rebalanced Special Vehicles

This year, eight special vehicles with unique Combat Abilities will continue the hunt! All of them have been rebalanced and will be available from your first battle in the mode. Vehicle Abilities have also been updated to make their individual playstyles even more distinct. You can upgrade each of the eight vehicles from Tier I up to Tier VII over the course of the battle.

Good hunting, Commanders! Survive at all costs and grab all available rewards in the updated Steel Hunter mode!

[TO GUIDE](https://worldoftanks.eu/en/content/guide/general/steel_hunter_reborn/ style=button)