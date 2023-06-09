Version 0.7.4
-added new secret level with blocks for home runs and outs (press CTRL + L at the Room Select screen to see the secret level buttons)
-added new secret level with an empty baseball field
-fixed animations for kicker while strafing
-fixed bug with kicker jumping while on a base
Indoor Kickball update for 9 June 2023
Update Version 0.7.4
Version 0.7.4
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update