Indoor Kickball update for 9 June 2023

Update Version 0.7.4

Version 0.7.4
-added new secret level with blocks for home runs and outs (press CTRL + L at the Room Select screen to see the secret level buttons)
-added new secret level with an empty baseball field
-fixed animations for kicker while strafing
-fixed bug with kicker jumping while on a base

